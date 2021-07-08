Google is running an unfair competition with the Play Store and its own payment system, which is judging in various states of the United States. Google is forced to use its own payment billing system for payments, but Google defends its policy.

Google Play Store Contest

Google targets a new lawsuit in the US Federal Supreme Court. Many US states have found that Google is forcing developers to pay through its Play Billing system Politics. The Play Store is a pre-installed app store on almost every Android phone.

Google bites A new blog post, And calls the case “useless.” Google claims that its policies provide reasonable rules and opportunities for small and large application developers. According to Google, only 3 percent of developers sell digital products or content, and 99 percent of those developers pay a reduced commission.

‘It affects the small developer’

Developers previously had to hand over 30 percent of their revenue to Google through app purchases, but that amount has been reduced to 15 percent this year. This applies to most parties, at least for developers who bring in less than $ 1 million a year.

“This case is not going to protect the little boy and the consumer. It’s an incentive to allow a few key app developers to enjoy the benefits of the Play Store without paying. It threatens developers with small utility costs.” ”

Fortnight developer Epic Games sues Google over Play Store policy

Third party application stores

Google further decides that most Android phones come with a second application store, such as the Galaxy Store and the Amazon App Store. Amazon Fire tables come without the Play Store, the company insists.

Google has already done things that will benefit other app stores this year, but make it harder to compete with the Play Store. First, it is possible to automatically update applications to other app stores. What’s less useful for those app stores is that Google forces new apps to appear in the Play Store via app bundles instead of the App Store, so other app stores may lose content.

