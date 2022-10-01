Due to the bad news that usually dominates NU.nl, good news sometimes gets lost. That is why we will be gathering positive and joyful messages on Saturday. This time: EU countries struck a deal to cut electricity prices and a NASA space probe successfully collided with an asteroid.

EU countries reach agreement on lower electricity prices

EU energy ministers have agreed on a number of measures to reduce high energy bills. It is now up to the Netherlands and other EU countries to draw up the measures quickly.

Europe has more and more large wild animals

Good news for nature. The numbers of geese, sea eagles, bears and wolves, among others, have increased in recent decades. This is evident from a report of Rewilding Europe. Animal species can therefore recover if they have the opportunity to adapt to new conditions.

NASA space probe successfully collides with asteroid: ‘A new era for humanity’

A US spacecraft collided with the asteroid Dimorphos earlier this week. And successfully. NASA wants to use the experiment to see if it’s possible to push an asteroid out of orbit through the universe. This could prevent such a rock from threatening the earth and humanity in the distant future.

Little news to please you too

There was even more good news this week. These little messages, among others, made us smile at the editorial staff: