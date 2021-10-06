Good morning! Picking pears, a new transport plan and guns

The mayors of the Bevelanden are starting the pear picking season today. The mayors are going to pick pears in a fruit farm in Kapelle. It is an annual tradition to draw attention to the importance of the fruit sector to the Zuid-Beveland region.

New Zealand traffic plan

And to go from green to traffic: MP Harry van de Maas explains today what transport should look like in Zeeland in four years. The province is developing a new transport plan and therefore examining the transport behavior of the Zealander. Zeelanders who use public transport a lot, be careful!

fire arms !

You don’t like the bus, but prefer to ride a bike? If you take a piece of Boulevard Groene in Vlissingen, you will be in for a treat. Three cannons will be replaced there today. The cannons were kept away from the image of Boulevard de Vlissingen for some time before the restoration.

Weather

The last day of summer vacation will be a sunny day. The sun shines from the start and in the afternoon the temperature rises to 22 to 24 degrees. Tomorrow it will be even hotter: 23 to 25 degrees. Sunday will also be hot, but then there will be a little more clouds.

Do you have any idea that the weather in Zeeland was rough and angry this summer? It is very good! According to meteorologists Jules Geirnaerdt and Jos Broeke, there are many reasons not to complain about the weather.

