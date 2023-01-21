Sun. Jan 22nd, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Stories

A fire in a Velder crisis shelter reduces the sanitary facilities to ashes 2 min read

A fire in a Velder crisis shelter reduces the sanitary facilities to ashes

Phil Schwartz 8 hours ago 89
UvA distances itself from speaker’s statement on “the non-binary phenomenon” | amsterdam 2 min read

UvA distances itself from speaker’s statement on “the non-binary phenomenon” | amsterdam

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 60
Bad Adema evaluation: farmers are allowed to fertilize less land 2 min read

Bad Adema evaluation: farmers are allowed to fertilize less land

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 91
No more waking up during Parkinson’s disease surgery: “More women now dare to do it” 2 min read

No more waking up during Parkinson’s disease surgery: “More women now dare to do it”

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 63
News Edam-Volendam, Landsmeer, Purmerend and Waterland 2 min read

News Edam-Volendam, Landsmeer, Purmerend and Waterland

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 73
The sea level is rising and the Netherlands continues to build in the polder 5 min read

The sea level is rising and the Netherlands continues to build in the polder

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 91

You may have missed

Good intentions are how they’re nurtured, according to science 2 min read

Good intentions are how they’re nurtured, according to science

Phil Schwartz 17 mins ago 25
USA gymnasts win sixth straight world title | Other sports 2 min read

USA gymnasts win sixth straight world title | Other sports

Queenie Bell 18 mins ago 25
Deaths and power cuts due to winter conditions in central Europe 1 min read

Deaths and power cuts due to winter conditions in central Europe

Harold Manning 25 mins ago 26
Delta launches first-ever service from Los Angeles to Auckland 1 min read

Delta launches first-ever service from Los Angeles to Auckland

Earl Warner 28 mins ago 28