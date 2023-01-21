Good intentions are how they’re nurtured, according to science

December is over again. It’s high time to start with good intentions! And whether it’s more exercise, less snacking or getting up earlier: keeping these resolutions is anything but easy. Fortunately, science has the solution.

More exercise is perhaps the most important thing if you want to stick to a resolution. But research shows that many people drop out of their workout regimen within weeks. Edith Cowen Australian University discovered with his study that the success rate of new workout routines depends on why people want to exercise.

Looking for good intentions

For the study, researchers surveyed some 300 Australians over a two-month period. Among other things, they asked about their good intentions, motivations, and sanity. Lead researcher Joanne Dickson was very surprised by the results of the study. Scientists have predicted that flexible and tenacious people are more likely to stick to their goals. But it turned out to be something else. Research has shown that there are other factors that make a good intention a success.

Intrinsic and extrinsic motivation

Researchers distinguish between two different motivations: intrinsic motivation and extrinsic motivation. Intrinsic motivation is motivation that comes from within oneself, while extrinsic motivation comes from outside factors. With the latter, you can think of the approval of others or the pursuit of an ideal of beauty.

After questioning the subjects, it turned out that intrinsic objectives have a better chance of success. In fact, if you work on goals that you consider important, you will become much happier and happier. The team, on the other hand, found that intentions based on extrinsic motivation actually have the opposite effect. Participants barely kept up with new routines and their sanity moved back. These objectives are therefore doomed to failure.

Are good intentions obsolete?

According to Professor Dickson, it is not clear why flexibility and perseverance do not play a positive role in keeping good resolutions. The scientist has a possible explanation. People with a flexible attitude may find it easier to prioritize other activities that they consider more important. And then their good intentions come second.

The time of year probably also influences this process. People often set themselves overly optimistic and unrealistic goals at the start of the year. They usually set these goals while on vacation, so they hit the wall when normal life resumes. Nevertheless, Dickson remains positive about the phenomenon of good intentions. As long as you set a realistic goal based on your own needs, it can make you very happy and healthy.