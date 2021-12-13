Golf star Weber takes LPGA Tour playing card, Van Dam makes mistake

Van Dam was in 35th place after the first four laps. Week two went a lot less for Arnhem, 26, who competed at the Olympics in Japan last summer and finished 57th there. Van Dam fell in the standings on days two and three due to underwhelming scores of 74 and 76 moves. De Gelderse still finished with an under-par 71, but it was not enough to finish in the top 45. Van Dam was five strokes away from a playing card for the LPGA Tour.