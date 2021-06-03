Golf course in Perkpolder off piste plan, also much less houses

Two years ago, the Perkpolder master plan still referred to the construction of a marina with 350 berths and the construction of a hotel, a golf course and 450 housing units in the form of houses. terraced houses, villas and apartments. The increase in the area of ​​millions of cubic meters of industrial land has already rebounded. The municipality of Hulst put an end to this. Only clean floor can be used for this.

Compact village

In the new plan, the houses will not be located in the middle of the Western Perkpolder plot, but only in the northeast corner of the polder, in the corner under the dike. According to Waterzande, they will then be better connected with the 85 houses that should be built on the Veerplein.

“This creates a compact village along the sea wall. The rest of the polder will remain an agricultural cultural landscape. It will be developed for agricultural, recreational and nature functions ”, motivates the developer.

By completely elevating the area, the owners would have a view of the Western Scheldt from all sides single point of sale would be from this place. Now that the golf course has been removed from the plan, this is no longer necessary. Only a ‘small scale elevation’, on the site of the houses.

Substantial savings

This probably means considerable cost savings for the developer: the elevation of the course is enormously expensive, as is the construction of an exclusive golf course which should attract international players. It is possible that public support also played a role in Waterzande’s decision to take down the golf course. Local residents have always strongly opposed the golf course and the enormous displacement of soil that it has required.

For accessibility of the area, existing roads will be used as much as possible, writes the developer of the area. When asked by residents if there is a parking lot for visitors to the beach, they answer that a new parking lot is planned at the end of Perkstraat.

City council can tell

Over the next few weeks, the municipality will assess the consequences of the renewed plan. At the July 15 council meeting, councilors can respond and voice their concerns if necessary. A number of parts of the amended plan do not align with the zoning plan for the area. It needs to be adjusted.

