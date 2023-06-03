Golden Hapkido Athletes Sint Nyk

Mare Westra, 13, and Jason Pries (20) from Hapkido De Oase from Sint Nicolaasga won first prize in the self-defense section at the German Open Hapkido Championship in Dortmund. With about fifteen participating countries and participants from the United States, Australia and Finland, they managed to obtain the highest distinction in a heavy and wide field of participants.





With their performances, the duo proves to belong to the European top. Both also became European Open champions in November 2023. Professor Martin Zingel, who was also allowed to participate in this championship as main referee, says he is very proud of his students.

Award

To his surprise, Zingel (pictured left) received a special plaque for his Hapkido exploits from German Federation President Volker Gößling. Zingel holds, among other things, an 8th dan black belt in Hapkido and Jiu-jitsu. He is also director of the therapeutic care institution De Oase in Follega, where children with disabilities can go. Zingel was also one of the grandmasters authorized to teach here and in which Hapkido De Oase also participated.

Photo: The Oasis