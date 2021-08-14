Gold! Braspennincx track cyclist the best on the keirin
Braspennincx is the successor of Elis Ligtlee, who became Olympic champion in Rio five years ago.
In the final Braspennincx took the initiative a lap and a half before the end. She went there and none of the other ladies passed her.
“When I crossed the line, I said to myself: what have I done? I’m just an Olympic champion. I have to let life flow,” she then confides.
gone deep
She had gone far in the semi-finals. “I thought I wasted too much energy,” said sprinter’s girlfriend Jeffrey Hoogland, who once won team sprint gold at the Games.
“But apparently there was still enough in my tank.” Did she go to the final with a plan? “I do it on instinct. Ever since I’ve been doing keirin, I’ve had this.”
Ellesse Andrews of New Zealand finished second, the bronze medal went to Lauriane Genest of Canada.
Gold # 7
This is already the second gold medal for the Dutch track cycling team in Tokyo. The men were already the best in the team sprint. Overall, Braspennincx’s gold is seventh for TeamNL.
And there are even more opportunities in track cycling. Later this week, the medals will be handed out in the sprint tournaments and the men’s keirin is also still on the program. There may well be success for cyclists in orange on all these parts.