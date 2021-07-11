Goedele Liekens single again: “You are not a good partner if you have cancer” gossip

“I was in a relationship when I was sick,” Liekens tells the Newspaper. “But you are not a good partner if you have cancer. You don’t look, you have to throw up, you lie exhausted on the couch. Psychologically, it’s hard. Skin cancer forced Liekens to undergo surgery and chemotherapy, among other things. It affected his relationship.

“It certainly didn’t help,” she says. “You are no longer the cheerful, energetic woman you used to be. When I was sick I couldn’t do anything. I was very boring at times, cried, barely moved, and my mood steadily dropped below zero. If you can escape for a moment, far from misery: I understand that. Everyone has the right to choose their own happiness.

Three singles in the house

She kept silent that Liekens had a new relationship. She was previously married to television producer Chris Cockmartin, with whom she has two daughters. They divorced in 2006. In 2019, after 6.5 years, Liekens ended his relationship with manager Luc.

The fact that she is single again does not stand in the way of her happiness. “We are currently at home with three single women,” Liekens said. “And it’s a lot of fun, barbecuing together and everything.”

Health

His health is also improving. Liekens was declared cancer-free, although she pointed out earlier that you can never be sure of a full recovery. Her treatment is stopped. “Such cancer treatment affects your memory and cognitive functions,” says Liekens. “I can’t always find the right words and my concentration is weakening.

According to the oncologist, it takes up to a year after stopping treatment. They call it a “chemo brain”. I am also still quickly tired, so I ride a bit with the handbrake on. My enthusiasm is the biggest pitfall.