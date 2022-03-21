Godzilla vs Kong 2 officially in production

Almost a year after the theatrical release of godzilla vs kongit looks like Legendary has already started the pre-production process for godzilla vs kong 2, the eponymous sequel to the MonsterVerse franchise. The first reports of the project’s development appeared last year, but the studio has neither confirmed nor denied its existence.

Now, in a recent press release from Screen Queensland, Legendary has been confirmed to be moving forward with the sequel. godzilla vs kong, which will go into production in Australia later this year. As Kong: Skull Island and godzilla vs kong, the unnamed project is set to shoot in “locations across the Gold Coast and South East Queensland”. Prime Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said in a statement:

“We are delighted to welcome producers Legendary Pictures back to Queensland, having filmed Kong Skull Island and Godzilla vs. Kong in the state in 2016 and 2019 respectively. diverse venues and our top-notch facilities were definite assets to keep them coming back.

The upcoming fifth film in the hit franchise will bring a $79.2 million economic boost to Queensland, as well as creating 505 jobs for local cast and crew and 750 extras.

Further details about the project are still being kept under wraps, but initial reports last year suggested it could be the title Son of Kong would receive. It’s unclear whether Adam Wingard would return as director or not. The project is again produced by Eric McLeod. McLeod said:

“The highly skilled crews, top-notch facilities and unique locations make filming in Australia a great experience. Federal and Queensland government support has always been critical to our success in achieving a high standard of filmmaking and a unparalleled audience experience.

After being delayed from a November 2020 release date due to the COVID-19 pandemic, godzilla vs kong Released in international theaters on March 24, 2021 and in the US on March 31. Here, the film was released simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. In the Netherlands we still have to wait until April 29.

In godzilla vs kong These two mythical adversaries clash in a spectacular battle, putting the fate of the world at stake. Kong and his assistants embark on a perilous journey to find his true home, along with Jia, a young orphan with whom he has developed a strong bond. However, they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, who is wreaking havoc across the world. The epic confrontation between these two titans, influenced by unseen forces, is just the beginning of the mystery deep within the earth’s core.

The film is the sequel to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island† The most recent movie in Legendary’s MonsterVerse, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, in theaters this summer. It ended with Godzilla taking his rightful place as ruler of all the Titans. Unfortunately, the film was a financial disappointment, grossing just $385.9 million against a budget of $200 million.

The film is directed by Adam Wingard from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein.

The main roles are played by Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir.

