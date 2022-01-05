White goalkeeper Michael Wood has signed a contract with a Japanese premier league club after three years in the Netherlands.

The city of Almir confirmed in a statement on Tuesday that it will sign a three-year contract with newly promoted Japanese club Kyoto Sanga in J1.

The Almere city statement claimed that Wood’s performance for Olympias at last year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo “sparked the interest of the Japanese, which led to this transition.”

“For Michael Wood, a dream has come true with this transfer. We wish him every success in Japan, ”said Teunes Jacobs, Director of Mer City.

Issa Ibrahim / www.photosport.nz Goalkeeper Michael Wood in the All Whites’ game against Bahrain in October.

Wood, who turns 23 this month, kept his clean sheet in Olwight’s opener with a 1-0 win over South Korea but was later fouled on all three goals of Honduras in the 3-2 loss to New Zealand.

Coach Danny Hay maintained his confidence in the young keeper and Wood responded by keeping his clean sheet in a 0-0 draw against Romania and Japan as the OlyWhites left the tournament with a quarterback loss of the final on penalties from the host.

Hull, who had three senior caps, kept his clean sheet again in Los Blancos’ first 1-0 win over Bahrain last October.

to take a picture Blanken coach Danny Hay (right) chats with goalkeepers Stefan Marinovic, Michael Wood and Nick Tzanev during training in Bahrain.

Wood, born in Auckland, started his professional career with English club Sunderland, but was not part of the first team.

He made the most of his Dutch passport in 2018 by signing for Premier League club Willem II, with current Wellington left-back Phoenix James McGarry.

Woud made five first-team appearances with Willem II before moving to the Ereste Division’s second division for a season in July 2020 with Almere City.

The lease was made permanent last January and he would play 53 games for Al-Maim, keeping 15 clean sheets.

The J-League – ranked 22nd in the world (Ligue 1 at 29) – would be a step forward for Wood, who started with Almer on November 2 in a 2-1 win over Helmond Sports.

A regular recess in Kyoto can only help Wood in his quest to become No.1 White first.

He is currently one of four goalkeepers vying for the post, but in Japan he arguably plays at a higher level than Stefan Marinovic (at Hapoel Nof Hagalil in the Israeli Premier League), Ole Sell (Wellington Phoenix) and Nick. Tzanev (England). ). Liga third division).

Kyoto Sanga was promoted to the J1 League last season after finishing second in the J2.

It was the last time on J1 in 2010.