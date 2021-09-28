GO Sharing shared scooters are now really disappearing from Groningen (update)
GO Sharing’s bright green shared scooters will be phased out from Groningen on September 30. The company was no longer licensed to rent the scooters in public spaces, but was still experimenting with cheaper rental on private sites.
This experience does not seem to have had the desired effect. “Unfortunately, we find that this concept does not correspond to our philosophy: we want to offer sustainable partial door-to-door transport. This is our strength and there is also a demand for it, ”says the company.
Fewer races than before
In the new configuration, shared scooters made fewer trips than before, when GO was still allowed to rent in public space. Competitors Felyx and Check are allowed to do this: both companies received a permit from the municipality of Groningen earlier this year.
GO Sharing hopes to return to Groningen and says it will submit a new permit application if this is possible again. The company is also proposing the introduction of shared cars and electric bicycles.
Users can request a refund
Users of GO Sharing scooters who still have credit can use it in other regions. GO Sharing is still active in several cities, including Assen and Leeuwarden. “If a user really doesn’t want it, they can request a refund through customer service,” a spokesperson said.
This article has been supplemented with information that users can request a refund from GO Sharing.
