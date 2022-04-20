Hi you there! Are you by any chance a bit curious? Pretty. Then come to Expedition NEXT in Franeker during the May holidays on Friday May 6: the National Science Festival for children aged 6 to 12.

Go on an expedition and help Professor Nova Next!

Professor Nova Next will come especially from the future to Franeker on Friday May 6 to ask for your help in his mission to complete De Wetenschat. It’s an empty treasure chest that needs to be filled with good ideas and creativity to prepare the world for the future.

It’s a huge job. That’s why Nova Next brings his friends Sim Megabyte, Hannah Klaver, Sneek Stronk, Doctor Kyona, Zelp and Dexter Drop. Together they go on an expedition to fill De Wetenschat by researching, asking questions and experimenting. Will you help Nova Next and his friends, so that Nova Next can live on an even more beautiful planet in a hundred years?

What are you going through?

All children receive an expedition book at Expedition NEXT. It contains six expeditions that were mapped in Franeker. Exciting routes along fun missions with scientists. Choose an expedition and collect all the knowledge! Nova Next friends will help you along the way.

For example, join the Great Fact or Fable Quiz with Klaas van Kruistumlisten to the stories of Anna Grimbrere and Diederik Gommers under the gigantic GAIA globe or see the universe in the Royal Eise Eisinga Planetarium† Are you the most curious of them all? then adjust Diederik jekel all your questions and test how smart he really is.

Immerse yourself in nature with Tim the Ranger and Britt Decker (de Dierenraat!), or test your sporting skills with the scientific team of Thialfu† Are you an artisan talent? Then learn all about art and color while driving Groningen Museum or in the Martine Museum†

On Expedition NEXT, you discover all kinds of science by launching yourself. How about talking to cows or playing soccer with robots? And that’s not all: play the Great Game of Migratory Birds, dive into the Dark Labyrinth or learn to read minds!

Are you going on an adventure with Professor Nova Next? On May 6, you can do over 100 science activities in Franeker. Book your tickets quickly on the site: www.expeditienext.nl

Useful information:

Date and time: Friday May 6, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Place: Indoor and outdoor locations throughout downtown Franeker

Target audience: Families, with children between approximately 6 and 12 years old and their parents/supervisors

Book your tickets at www.expeditienext.nl† Free for children, €7.50 for adults (including two consumption tokens).