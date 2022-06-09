A lot of good is going on, but we did not tell you because of the risk of damage sticking in it. Stevens: ‘How do we as marketers ensure that we have more understanding and support for the community than we do for ourselves?’

According to CMOs, one can put his own hand in it with the other. If we come up with something out of the ordinary, then they have to re-think their position. Leave the marketing loop and tell honestly what is going on, what is going well and what is not working yet. Difficult because a marketer wants to enlarge and polish products, it was said at the table. Nevertheless, according to 180 Amsterdam, this is often the case. ‘We advise clients not only on content and creativity, but also on tone. Sending a message modestly is sometimes the right choice. ‘

Explicit stories about what goes well without hiding vulnerabilities, according to CMOs, we often have to tell them. More ambition must be expressed, without fear that it will be justified in public opinion. Finally, Stevense asked CMOs to name a feature that they think their companies should really stop doing now. Often, burial was presented. “We’m reluctant to say what we’re doing and take it out.”