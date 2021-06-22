GMAT Structure, Benefits and Practice Tests: Joining a Community of Successful Individuals

The GMAT, or Graduate Management Admission Test, forms a part of applying for admission in business schools. It is a computer-adaptive, computer-based, and multiple-choice standardized exam that is usually required for admission to MBA or graduate business programs globally.It is developed, maintained, and sponsored by GMAC, which is the test maker. The GMAT is meant to equip business schools across the United States and other countries with general measures of one’spreparedness for graduate-level academic work. The admission committees in business schools typically look at your academic records, work experience, the GMAT score, as well as other relevant supporting materials when assessing your readiness and ability for the severities of an MBA program.

GMAT exam structure

The GMAT Exam is definitely an assessment of the most important skills in any business. An impressive score on this test can have a positive and direct effect on your business school application. It helps the individuals to stand out, especially during the admission process.

The examhas 4 separately timed sections that will provide you with about 3 hours and 30 minutes in total. The test takers are usually allowed to take two optional 8-minute breaks during the exam. The sections that are evaluated in the GMAT are as follows:

Integrated Reasoning

This section is meant to measure the individual’s ability to evaluate information and analyze data presented in multiple formats. There are 12 questions in this part and they should be answered within 30 minutes. You will face with multi-source reasoning, table analysis, graphics interpretation, and two-part analysis question types.

Analytical Writings Assessment

It is designed to measure how well you can critically think and logically communicate your ideas. This section comprises of 1 question and you will have 30 minutes to complete it. It is simply an analysis of an argument.

Verbal Reasoning

This is the area that measures the candidate’s ability to read the written material and understand it, evaluate arguments, and also correct this material in order to conform to the standard written English language. This section contains a total of 36 questions and the time allocated for its completion is 65 minutes.

Quantitative Reasoning

This part is aimed at measuring one’s ability to analyze data and use reasoning skills to draw conclusions. There are 31 questions in this area and the time allocated for it is 62 minutes. The question types include data sufficiency and problem solving.

GMAT exam preparation

Learning with the private tutors is one of the most popular choices among the applicants. You can also prepare for the test at your own pace with an all-driven adoptive learning online platform Web Site. Other options are also readily available for purchase and sometimes for free. They include exam dumps, guides, and video tutorials.

Practice tests are also a critical part of any well-planned preparation program. They work as a feedback mechanism, which you may usually get from your private tutor. And they can also ease your stress. A successful run-through on these mock tests can allow you to feel more confident and comfortable in your abilities to attempt the GMAT successfully.This also alleviates your overall anxiety.

Conclusion

The GMAT is the right choice when you want to stand out during the admissions process. A lot of students opt for this program to have their skills verified. So, join the community and prove that you also have the skills that matter the most in the business by getting a high score in your test.

