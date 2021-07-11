Gmail is undergoing minor but important changes

You may have noticed that something has changed in Gmail. We tell you what is different and what it means for you.

Almost everyone has a Gmail account these days. It’s convenient because you can easily access your email from anywhere in the world. Moreover, with a Google account, you can also use many other services like YouTube and Docs. Now a little change has been made.

A change in Gmail

You can actually see the change in Gmail when you log into the email service. After signing in, you will still see a screen where your inbox is loading. You used to see Gmail on this screen, but it’s now moved to Google Workspace. This has an interesting reason.

This change is already visible in several places. For example, in addition to the web version, you can also see the screen in the most recent iOS version of the Gmail app.

Watch out for Google Workspace

Google workspace understands much more than Gmail. It used to be called G Suite, but Google Workspace covers the load better. Below are all the tools that Google offers online. In addition to Gmail, this includes Docs, Jamboard, Calendar, Meet, and Drive. The company says it wants to create a more integrated user experience. This should further facilitate collaboration between employees of companies.

To make Google Workspace interesting, it removed some limits for free users. Anyone with a Google Account can now access the services, but you must Pay an extra fee if you want more. He hopes to outsmart Microsoft. A paid subscription is required for this. In addition, Google is busy developing the various applications so that they work even better together and thus create a good service, like Microsoft.

You can also have a Microsoft account with an associated email address. In recent years, Microsoft has invested a lot more in Office by creating a large platform for Office 365. Google now hopes to do the same through Gmail.

Techradar