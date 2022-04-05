Global start field in AWM | All the news from Alblasserwaard

Global start field in AWM

MEERKERK/REGION • On Saturday 16 April, a New Zealand runner will rub shoulders with a Canadian or a Czech, or a Briton or a De Mol runner from Dordrecht, rarely has the field of participants at the Arno Wallaard Memorial been so diverse.

The organization had an abundance of registrations and it was difficult to make room for four club teams. Including Jan van Arckel from Gorinchem, the “home team”, and DRC De Mol from Dordrecht. The regional riders measure their strengths against the pros from the rest of the world. Hunting is already an act of heroism. At two o’clock (earlier start time!) Mels de Kievit, monument among cycling commentators, will fire the revolver for the starting shot. And off you go for the most beautiful polder race in the Netherlands for a thrilling afternoon on the bike.

BMX Demo

When the runners frolic in the polder, there is plenty to do in the finish street. For example, there is a small race. All children with a balance bike can show their first cycling skills on a nice short course. Notice to scouts!

Then the Dikke Tire Race (DBR) for primary school children. Many drivers started their career here. In any case, the organization will offer you an ice cream and a ribbon, even if you are last. There are rumors that even Ukrainian refugee children from the town hall will participate. Finally a Ukrainian winner..!

Oh yes, Patrick Smit, a well-known BMX rider, will also show his skills in Sloblaan. Spectacle!

to visit

Easter Monday is the AWM tour with different distances, 60, 95 and 120 km through the 5Heerenlanden and Alblasserwaard, you can also board at De Krom in Oud-Alblas. In Meerkerk we start at the football ground of SV Meerkerk. Then you can taste De Meid… yes, the newest polder beer from the AWM: De Meid van de Poldrièn. Licking the beard.

Bram van der Wal (AWM)