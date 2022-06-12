Glennis Grace scandal goes international

By obtaining a final place in a talent contest America’s Got Talent in 2018, singer Glennis Grace was hoping for a breakthrough in the United States and international fame. Today, Glennis does the American press in a completely different way. US media got wind of Glennis’ arrest last Saturday.

‘Arrested in the Netherlands for assault,’ reads the headline on the front page of the entertainment website TMZ† “And we heard his son could be at the center of it all,” the article read.

Glennis Grace arrested

Glennis Grace, real name Glenda Batta, was arrested on Saturday after a violent incident at a supermarket in Amsterdam. Earlier today, there was reportedly an argument between supermarket workers and Glennis Grace’s 15-year-old son. The singer went for a affair with a band, it got so out of control that Glennis was arrested for assault and threats.

Police said on Tuesday evening that it was no longer necessary for the investigation that she be detained any longer. That evening, Glennis was only allowed to leave the police station, as was her son. They are charged with assault and open assault in association with premeditation.

TMZ captured the incident

In the TMZ-article on Glennis Grace, the same facts are quoted, albeit with even more drama: “Tell sources with direct knowledge TMZ that Glennis, his 15-year-old son and another man in their group were arrested over the weekend on suspicion of assault after some sort of altercation in a supermarket.

After concluding with a statement from Glennis Grace’s attorney, it is further clarified where Americans might know of Glennis. “Glennis reached the final round of the 13th season of 2018 in America’s Got Talent and once even rapped for his home country in the Eurovision Song Contest song contest.

