Glasgow climate summit officially kicks off: ‘Last chance to keep 1.5 degree warming within reach’ | Instagram

The Glasgow International Climate Summit officially started this afternoon. The president of the Madrid summit two years ago, the Chilean Carolina Schmidt, opened the COP26. She will pass the baton to the new president, British politician Alok Sharma.



Oct 31, 2021













At the UN conference, which lasts until November 12, countries will discuss options to limit global warming. The fair distribution of the climate change bill, the phasing out of coal, the preservation of nature and the development of rules resulting from the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement are also important topics on the agenda.

In his opening speech, President Sharma called on the international community to work together against the effects of climate change. According to Sharma, the summit is “the last and the best chance of keeping 1.5 degrees close at hand.”

Earlier this weekend, the leaders of the G20 (the nineteen largest economies and the European Union) have already met. There they agreed that everything should be done to limit the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius. According to the sources, the leaders approved a text that goes beyond what was agreed at the 2015 climate conference. World leaders then agreed to limit the increase in average temperature on Earth to well. preferably below 2 degrees by the end of the century. up to a maximum of 1.5 degrees.

The G20 countries have agreed to completely stop funding the dirtiest coal-fired power plants abroad. This is indicated in a preliminary version of a joint statement that news agencies AFP and Bloomberg saw. All these investments are expected to cease at the end of this year.

The agreements revolve around coal-fired power plants where the technology is in no way used to reduce CO emissions.2 decrease. According to Bloomberg, this is a heavily watered-down statement. Countries were already expected to be unwilling to invest money in building new dirty coal-fired power plants across the border. But no firm agreement has been reached on our own coal-fired power plants. Earlier versions would have contained concrete agreements on phasing out their own coal-fired power plants.

Pope Francis also addressed the climate summit from the Vatican today. From St. Peter’s Square, the Pope called to pray to world leaders in Glasgow to hear “the cry of the earth and the cry of the poor”.

On the kick-off day of the climate summit, it was also announced that the world’s largest crude oil producer, Saudi Aramco, had more than doubled profits in the third quarter. Energy prices are rising sharply thanks to the economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis, which translated into a profit of 26.3 billion euros for the Saudi state-owned company. A year earlier, a converted profit of 10.2 billion euros entered the accounts.

Despite all the concerns about climate change, Saudi Aramco has no plans to cut production at this time. The 98% Saudi Arabian-owned company aims to extract 13 million barrels of oil every day by 2027.

