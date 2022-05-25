Give space to emergency services, park wisely

Oldebroek – In several streets of the municipality of Oldebroek, the passage space for a fire engine or an ambulance is sometimes very narrow. Improper parking can cause major problems in an incident requiring assistance. Every second counts and the emergency services therefore call for judicious parking.

We live in a time when car ownership has risen sharply and there is a shortage of parking spaces in various places. In Wezep and Hattemerbroek in particular, the firefighters have noticed that the space for the passage of fire trucks and ambulances is sometimes endangered. The result is that too often, for example, firefighters cannot reach a fire. Emergency services draw your attention to such situations.

passageway for firefighters. Photo: Municipality of Oldebroek

Tour through Wezep and Hattemerbroek

A few weeks ago a preventive check was carried out to find out which streets had cars parked in such a way that the road was blocked for emergency services. In the evening, police, firefighters and the municipality drove through Wezep and Hattemerbroek in a fire truck. In a number of places, the police issued a yellow card to inform drivers of parking behavior. Sometimes people parked where it’s not allowed, like at an intersection, but sometimes also so close together that a fire truck or ambulance couldn’t drive past.

passageway for firefighters. Photo: Municipality of Oldebroek

Smart parking

A fire truck needs about twice as much space when going straight as a small passenger car, but when cornering it takes a lot more space. the emergency services therefore have five queries:

Park only in designated parking areas (if available), even if you plan to be away for only a short time.

Do not park in front of bollards, driveways, lowered curbs, entrances and exits.

Do not park within five meters of a bend or intersection.

Park as close to the curb as possible.

Always check that there is enough space for emergency responders, especially on bends and in narrow streets.

This gives rescuers the space they need to get there faster. Smart parking can actually save lives!