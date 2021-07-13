Girl (8) does not survive dog attack in her own home | Abroad

An 8-year-old girl died last night in the Belgian village of Strépy-Bracquegnies after being assaulted by a dog. This is reported by various French-speaking media. The girl was home alone with the dog and was found by her mother when she returned home.











The mother found her daughter in critical condition when she returned home at around 11 p.m. The girl succumbed to her injuries in the ambulance on her way to the hospital.

Firefighters and police who arrived at the scene noticed that the dog – an American Stafford – was still very aggressive. According to the prosecutor, the police had no choice but to shoot the dog.

Two other dogs were in the same residence but do not appear to have been involved in the attack. All three dogs belong to the mother’s partner. A judicial investigation has been opened.



