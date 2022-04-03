Ghostwire: Tokyo – Tweaker Review

Ghostwire: Tokyo Ghostwire: Tokyo pleasantly surprised us, but perhaps mostly because we believed in it shortly after our preview. Wandering around vanished Shibuya is fun and exciting, and the gameplay offers enough fun and variety to keep you entertained for the 12-15 hours you’ll be there. It shouldn’t last much longer, because then the fights would be too repetitive. We haven’t had that effect yet and that’s good, as the focus remains on having fun beating Yokai and ripping cores from their bodies. Technically, Ghostwire: Tokyo is not up to par, even if the overall level is correct. The game surprises here and there with some nice ray tracing effects, but if you take a quick look at it, you won’t immediately say it’s a very nice game. That judgment is what keeps us going. more to heart. There are plenty of good things to discover in Mikami’s latest game, but the chances of Ghostwire: Tokyo joining its greatest classics are slim to none.

When we shared our first experience with Ghostwire: Tokyo in early February, we weren’t positive about it. The game failed to impress. It was not surprising: the publisher Bethesda Softworks and the development studio Tango Gameworks showed us the game in a presentation where the quality of the stream was not optimal. Also, we couldn’t play the game ourselves, which doesn’t help either. Because if you don’t have gameplay to focus on, things like repeating animations start to stand out. The focus is on how empty Tokyo looks and how boring it looks. When you’re not playing yourself, you feel much less of the grim atmosphere and tension that comes with Ghostwire: Tokyo. We are now almost two months later, the game is already in stores and we have played it a lot ourselves. In fact, we finished the game almost in one sitting, which is remarkable for a game we weren’t expecting so much at the start of February.

While first-person action game Ghostwire: Tokyo isn’t a big household name, the game doesn’t come without some expectations. The studio behind the game, Tango Gameworks, is Shinji Mikami’s studio. You might know this name from Resident Evil, Devil May Cry, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, and The Evil Within. Many Mikami games have their own “face”; they are special in several ways. The Evil Within 2, Mikami’s last game before Ghostwire: Tokyo, dates back to 2017, so it was time for a special new game from the hand of this Japanese master.

Ghostwire: Tokyo revolves around the main character Akito, who, as a resident of Tokyo, must one day deal with disaster. A mysterious mist descends on the Shibuya district, killing all the inhabitants. That is, the bodies are detached from their souls and disappear, while a mysterious figure behind a Hannya mask, known as Hannya in-game for convenience, attempts to harvest the souls and use them. for its own purposes. . Akito is supposed to be one of the victims, but survives when ghost detective KK takes possession of his body. Initially, Akito isn’t supposed to know about this intruder, but soon realizes that KK’s presence could help him find out what happened in Shibuya and where his seemingly kidnapped sister might be.

The presence of KK’s ghost not only gives Akito a wise and authoritative voice in his head, but also special gifts. He can dispel evil spirits with hand movements and attack enemies with a variety of elemental attacks, while also gaining KK’s bow and using his spectral vision, which allows him to spot clues in the environments and enemies through walls, among others can notice. KK is also not very happy initially with the body he rolls over, but gradually KK and Akito grow closer to each other. The bond between KK and Akito is part of the story, which also revolves around the release of Shibuya and the search for Hannya and Akito’s sister, with some room towards the end for moralistic messages on the subject. love and family. It didn’t impress us much, although it certainly didn’t get in the way of the game.