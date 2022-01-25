The concept of information security is high on the management agenda within companies. But how to ensure that information security works properly? Orlando’s experts explain the steps you need to take to streamline the basics.

Due to major recent events such as the University of Maastricht and the ROC Montreal, information security is in the magnifying glass. These and other cyber cases (I think the colonial pipeline hack in the United States) clearly show how important it is for companies to have a grip on their information security.

How do you get insights into the current expertise of information security (and therefore potential weaknesses)? Have a good idea of ​​what to do to take adulthood to the next level? There are three key steps you can take to begin the process of preparation for mediation. Awareness, analysis and organization.

Awareness

The first step is to raise awareness by pointing out the risks to directors and their impact on the company as a whole. In the end, the board is ultimately responsible. However, by organizing and managing it properly, it is a subject that can earn a lot of credit for managers. Therefore, in terms of both threats and opportunities, attention can be generated.

To analyze

The second step is to map out current issues. A basic measurement, what is the structure, what are the risks, where do you stand and where do you want to go as a company? During this step, sealing any leaks is the highest priority. The most important thing is to prioritize the use of limited resources in a smart way. What are the serious complications and risks? Define activities and maintain the company.

It is important to involve the Board and staff in the change that information security brings. What do we decide together, and what influence do we have? Clear choices at the level of information security and their implications should be explained. This allows the board to manage responsibly.

Tip: Speak to each other in their own language as much as possible and build information security as part of a complete control cycle. Create a culture where people are open and open. Things are going wrong, but negotiate it. There is nothing worse than an untreated incident or risk.

System

Step Three Creates an information security system and related roles. An information security organization is a professional organization that can take, maintain, and evaluate appropriate actions to the risks posed by an organization. This is a standard process.

Joining positions such as Chief Information Security Officer, ICT Security Officer and IT Architect is important because you need to take preventative action. The better you organize it in advance, the easier it will be to fix it later. In addition, a privacy officer is indeed a prerequisite for every company to achieve decentralized success.