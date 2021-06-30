Get ready for the Olympics with these Apple Watch bands

Apple yesterday launched a special collection of Apple Watch straps. The Apple Watch International Collection consists of Sport Loop straps that represent different countries – and the Netherlands is still present. We don’t have to use it for the European Championships, but Apple naturally designed them for the Olympics.

Apple Watch International Collection

The new bracelet is available in 22 color combinations representing countries around the world. Apple has also created a matching Stripes watch face for each strap that you can download – you’ll find an app clip on the packaging that you can scan.

You’re not interested in the band, but are you interested in such a flag face on your Apple Watch? Of course, you can always make a similar watch face yourself. You can read more about this in our article Orange Supporter? Show it off with your Apple Watch!

Availability

The 22 bands are all available in the Netherlands and in the following countries: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden and USA.

Woven sport bands are available exclusively from Apple in 40mm and 44mm. They cost 49 €.