Get a Free Storage Upgrade with Galaxy Z Fold 5- Dodo Finance

Samsung is treating early adopters and potential buyers of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 with an enticing storage upgrade deal. Those who pre-ordered the device prior to August 11th were rewarded with a complimentary storage upgrade. Now, Samsung is extending this deal for a limited time, allowing customers to purchase the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB model.

However, there are a few conditions to keep in mind. The offer is only applicable for the Phantom Black or Icy Blue color options, so customers seeking other colors will not be eligible for the deal. Additionally, the 1TB model does not qualify for the free storage upgrade.

But that’s not all – Samsung is also sweetening the deal by offering up to $1,000 instant trade-in credit for select smartphones. This provides an opportunity for customers to save even more money while upgrading to the revolutionary Galaxy Z Fold 5.

What sets the Galaxy Z Fold 5 apart from its predecessors is its impressive features. It boasts a redesigned hinge that enhances durability and functionality, making it easier to use. Furthermore, it is thinner than previous foldable phones, making it more compact and convenient for users.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and comes equipped with 12GB of RAM, ensuring smooth and seamless performance. The device runs on the One UI 5.1.1 operating system, but Samsung has promised that it will receive the highly anticipated Android 14-based One UI 6.0 update.

With its attractive storage upgrade deal and powerful features, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is undoubtedly a tempting choice for tech enthusiasts and early adopters. Samsung’s offer of the 512GB model for the price of the 256GB model is an opportunity not to be missed, especially for those interested in the Phantom Black or Icy Blue color options. The additional trade-in credit only adds to the appeal of this cutting-edge device.

