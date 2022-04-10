Germany wants to talk about a transatlantic trade agreement

Germany wants to start new discussions on a free trade agreement between the European Union and the United States. This is what the German Finance Minister claims in the German newspaper Handelsblatt. According to Christian Lindner, the Ukrainian crisis highlights the importance of free trade with partners around the world who share the same values.

Talks over a trade deal stalled under former US President Donald Trump. Trump ended negotiations on the so-called Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) and instead introduced a series of measures that have hampered trade.

Essential partners

It is not clear to what extent there is support in Europe for new negotiations. In recent years, some policymakers have come out in favor of a recovery, while others have been more cautious.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Berlin did not immediately respond to Lindner’s proposal. The office said the current US-EU Trade and Technology Council ensures there is a “broad base” in trade and technology to support growth. “The current crisis shows that the United States and Germany, as well as the European Union, are indispensable partners,” the embassy added.