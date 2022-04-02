Germany was not unanimous on the World Cup draw, which tied the country with Spain, among others. “We knew there would definitely be a very strong opponent,” said goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

“It became Spain. We had bad experiences with this opponent. But I’m sure we won’t make the same mistake we made in the past.” Neuer was referring to the previous 6-0 Nations League loss to Spain.

‘Created a new path’

Germany played a draw against Orange in an exhibition game earlier this week. Neuer: “We have embarked on a new path with a new national coach. It’s going well. Fortunately, we still have a good time to prepare better. We will use this time. But we are also looking forward to the FIFA Cup. world with great confidence.”

Japan and the winner of the play-offs between Costa Rica and New Zealand also play in the German group. Neuer: “Obviously we have to be vigilant from day one. We want to win all our games. That will be our attitude.” He did not want to name a favorite for the final victory of the tournament. “Factors play a role here that cannot yet be estimated. For example, the shape of the day.”