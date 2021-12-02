Germany can opt for the “2GPlus”: vaccinated or recovered with an additional test

The leaders are now considering a full package of measures, write German media. For example, people will only be able to access non-essential stores, restaurants, cinemas and theaters if they can show proof of vaccination or cure.

2GPlus

For catering, cinemas and theaters, an additional negative test may even be requested, the 2GPlus. Private meetings are considerably limited in a draft proposal for people who have not been vaccinated, they are allowed to meet a maximum of two people from another household, indoors or outdoors.

In the video below, we answer three questions about 2G: because it really works?