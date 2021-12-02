Germany can opt for the “2GPlus”: vaccinated or recovered with an additional test
Scholz had previously announced that he was in favor of compulsory vaccination for all Germans. It must be approved by parliament before the end of the year and take effect from February 2022.
The leaders are now considering a full package of measures, write German media. For example, people will only be able to access non-essential stores, restaurants, cinemas and theaters if they can show proof of vaccination or cure.
2GPlus
For catering, cinemas and theaters, an additional negative test may even be requested, the 2GPlus. Private meetings are considerably limited in a draft proposal for people who have not been vaccinated, they are allowed to meet a maximum of two people from another household, indoors or outdoors.
In the video below, we answer three questions about 2G: because it really works?
The number of participants in the events will probably be very limited. For events organized inside, a limit of 2,500 visitors maximum is considered. At football matches, an occupancy rate of 30 percent is used, up to a maximum of 10,000 supporters.
Schools in Germany will remain open, but all students and teachers must wear masks.
