Gered Gereedschap Groningen in urgent search of a new space

Gered Gereedschap has been active in Groningen for over 35 years. And it threatens to end at the end of this year. The workshop must move out of the current premises of Van Schendelstraat 1. The building (a former Noorderpoortcollege school) has been sold and will be converted into accommodation.

Construction is expected to start this year. That is why Gered Gereedschap Groningen is immediately looking for a new location: a minimum surface area of ​​150 m2 and approximately € 500 rent.

Gered Gereedschap collects surplus tools and sewing machines, which are then collected, refurbished and shipped on demand to projects in countries where the right tools are unavailable.

These tools allow people to learn a trade, earn income, start a business or grow. Gered Gereedschap Groningen was founded in 1985 and has had a spacious workshop at Van Schendelstraat 1 in De Wijert since 2017.

The Gered Gereedschap Groningen association contributes to building an independent and independent existence for the inhabitants of developing countries.

Do you know something Mail to groningen @ gered Gereedschap.nl