George Russell wants rules to leave more room for interpretation: ‘It shouldn’t be so black and white’

Thursday, July 21, 2022 9:15 PM – Last update: 9:15 PM

According to George Russell, it is high time for changes to be made to the way Race Direction enforces the rules. The Briton believes there are better ways to clarify the rules and highlights how football is enforced.

Russell himself was the subject of talk at the last race in Austria. He liked the Austrian Grand Prix from fourth place. He eventually finished there, but it wasn’t without a struggle. In the opening phase he met the best left Perez on his way. Russell patted the back of the RB18 causing Perez to end up upside down with damage. The man from Guadalajara continued on his way for a while, but the damage to his car was too great and that meant the end of the exercise for the Mexican. Result: a five-second penalty for Russell.

Make progress

According to the young driver, it is time to change the application of the rules. “Generally the feeling is that they do well in terms of interpreting the rules to the letter, but sometimes things have to change. I think we need to be a little more open with each other “We have to work together on this subject and evolve the sporting rules. There, we have to work together. Work on it. It is not because there is a regulation that it is the right regulation.”

Football

Russell also thinks about the incident with Perez. “According to the rules, I was indeed wrong and deserved the penalty, but I knew that the moment he turned from the outside. I knew I was going to understeer against him. Racing is a sport very dynamic. It’s not so simple to say. it’s in the rules like that and you emphasize it in every fight. For example, in football, do not judge every tackle in the same way. Every tackle is different “We have to have a guideline, but it shouldn’t be so black and white like it is now. I’m sure we’ll get closer in time,” he concludes.