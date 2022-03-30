Gentleman Jack season 2 from April 10 on BBC One

Mr Jack Season 2 will be broadcast on BBC One from April 10, 2022. It is almost three years after the start of the first season that the second is about to start. The series is a co-production with HBO and will also stream on HBO Max. look at him trailer here below. The series is about the real historical figure Anne Lister. Living in Yorkshire in the 1800s, she was known not only for challenging societal stereotypes about women and business, dress style, but also keeping a coded diary of her romances with women.

Gentleman Jack season 2

In 1832, landowner and industrialist Anne Lister returned to her ancestral home, Shibden Hall, in Halifax, after a long period of travel, study and social advancement. To change the fate of her faded ancestral home and restore Shibden Hall to its former glory, Anne must reopen her coal mines and marry well. But Lister has no intention of marrying a man. True to her own nature, she plans to marry a woman. The story explores Anne’s relationships at home with her family, servants, tenants and industrial rivals; and above all, with his wife, the wealthy heiress Ann Walker.

With Suranne Jones, Sophie Rundle, Joe Armstrong, Amelia Bullmore, Rosie Cavaliero, Gemma Whelan, Gemma Jones, Timothy West, Tom Lewis, Jodhi May, Stephanie Cole, Peter Davison, Shaun Dooley, Vincent Franklin, Katherine Kelly, Derek Riddell, Joe Armstrong, Anthony Flanagan and George Costigan.

Mr Jack is a historical drama series created by Sally Wainwright. The series is based on Anne Lister’s diaries, which contain over four million words and are largely written in secret code, documenting a lifetime of lesbian relationships.

Wainwright and Jones are executive producers alongside Faith Penhale, Will Johnston and Ben Irving. Phil Collinson and Stella Merz are producers. Season 2 will be directed by Edward Hall, Amanda Brotchie and Fergus O’Brien.

Mr Jack is a co-production of BBC One and HBO. The series premiered on April 22, 2019 in the United States and in the United Kingdom on May 19, 2019.

Mr Jack Season 2 will air on BBC One from April 10, 2022.

Watch Gentleman Jack

In the Netherlands, the Gentleman Jack series can be viewed on HBO Max.

