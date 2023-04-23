For De Gelderse Stadstuin in Ede, MIX architecture created a total vision in which public space, architecture and landscape are carefully coordinated. In this residential area of ​​the World Food Center, everything revolves around the themes of food, nature and community.

The Gelderse Stadstuin is located on Plot K of the World Food Center area development. The former barracks are being transformed into the first gastronomic meeting place in the Netherlands. Typical are the historic barracks and the wooded landscape. The apartment building is currently under construction and the construction of the houses on the ground floor will begin in June. The plan is expected to be completed in the fall of 2024.

The MIX architecture prepared the total vision The city garden of Gelderland commissioned by the development combination World Food Center Development (BPD Bouwfonds Area Development, Green Real Estate and Van Wijnen) and in close cooperation with the municipality of Ede. In addition to the urban plan, MIX architecture also carried out the design of the apartment building. The houses on the ground floor were designed partly by MIX architecture and partly by Weusten Liedenbaum Architects.

Houses

The different orientations of the houses give each type of house a unique relationship with the landscape. Due to the difference in height in the plan area, there is a natural progression, which gives added layering and dimension. Moreover, the houses border both the collective garden in the middle and the surrounding landscape. The houses on the west side directly border the nourishing forest.

Building

The U-shaped building comprises 46 apartments and stands at the head of the residential area on a concrete base with integrated terraces. The plinth makes the natural height difference noticeable and compensates for it with a double-height entrance. This generous space connects routes, places and people.

Transparent architecture is centered on the environment. The horizontal bands provide powerful guidance to the central axis. The house-wide exterior spaces connect the living space to the landscape.

