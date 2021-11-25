Gay Santa Claus kisses man in Norwegian ad: “No visibility, no acceptance” | Abroad

A Norwegian advertisement in which Santa Claus enters into a relationship with a man, including a kiss, received international acclaim. The Norwegian postal company Posten Norge celebrates by announcing that homosexuality has been banned in the country for exactly 50 years.



In When Harry met Santa Claus – a reference to the famous romantic comedy When Harry meets Sally – you follow a man, Harry, who meets Santa Claus in the middle of the night while delivering presents to his house. The men look at each other and immediately seem in love. Nevertheless, Santa Claus quickly flees outside through the fireplace.

Each year, men meet again, and each time their bond improves. Harry dresses in his best Easter costume and the two treat each other with gifts. But duty calls him: Santa Claus must always go. “I will miss you,” you hear Santa say in a photo of Harry crying on Boxing Day.

Then Harry writes a letter, addressed to the North Pole, saying ‘All I want for Christmas is you ‘. He is surprised when that year it is not Santa Claus, but a postman who brings the presents to the door, and Santa Claus is in his living room. “I have organized some help this year … so that I can be with you,” said Santa Claus. The men then share a deep kiss, after which the camera zooms out.

Posten’s Christmas advertising is very popular not only in Norway itself, but also internationally. In the comments on YouTube, you can read that many people are moved to tears and positive tweets are raining down on Twitter as well.

The advertisement also brought a smile to Philip Tijsma of COC Netherlands. ,, It is a very pleasant and endearing advertisement, and in the obviousness of what is represented lies its strength. It is extremely important that people with different sexual and gender identities from what is normally considered to be seen in movies and series, as well as in commercials. By describing a relationship between two men in all normality and obviousness, you also make it more normal. Without visibility there is no acceptance, that is all, and it is certainly still necessary. A third of Dutch people still find a kiss between two men offensive.



Not a political issue

Normally, Posten’s Christmas ads are much more humorous. This is how they hit earlier laughed at Donald Trump’s unusual tweets and wondered another christmas ad wonder if the virgin mary was really a virgin. This year they have taken a different path. Marketing Director Monica Solberg explains, Publishing is an inclusive workplace with a lot of diversity. As always, the main objective of the campaign is to show that Swiss Post is constantly innovating. In addition to the flexibility of our services, we want to place them in a socially relevant framework, with themes that are important for the society around us and for us at Posten.

Not all reactions are positive, but the company had prepared for it, says Solberg. She rejects the feeling that advertising mixes Christmas with politics. “The right to love whoever you want is a fundamental human right and will not be considered a political issue in free democratic societies in 2021. The Norwegian Post has connected people for 375 years and will continue to do so regardless of their orientation or of their gender identity. “

