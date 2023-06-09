Gary Gensler introduced himself as a Binance advisor in 2019

Gary Gensler, Chairman of the United States Securities and Commission, once offered to serve as an advisor to Binance. At least that’s what the lawyers representing Binance and its founder, Changpeng Zhao, claim.

Binance Gensler Advisor

A June 7 report from CNBC revealed documents suggesting Gary Gensler offered his services as an advisor to the crypto exchange in March 2019. The allegations were made by attorneys for Gibson & Dunn and Latham & Watkins. In contrast, a previous Wall Street Journal report in March indicated that Binance had approached Gensler for the advisory role as early as 2018.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which relied on reports and documents from 2018 to 2020, Ella Zhang, then head of Binance’s venture capital arm, and Harry Zhou, co-founder of the Binance-founded company , Koi Trading, first met Gary Gensler in October. 2018. During that meeting, they offered him an advisory role, which Gensler later declined.

The report adds that several private companies made unsuccessful attempts to recruit Gensler as a consultant, but he consistently declined all offers.

In February 2021, Gensler was appointed by US President Joe Biden to head the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). His swearing-in took place on April 17, 2021.

Prior to taking charge of the SEC, Gensler was a professor of global economics and management at the MIT Sloan School of Management. Additionally, he was Chairman of the Maryland Financial Consumer Protection Commission from 2017 to 2019.

Lawsuit against Binance

On June 5, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a lawsuit against Binance. The crypto exchange has been accused of not being registered as an exchange and operating illegally in the United States. In total, the financial regulator filed thirteen charges, including charges of offering and selling Binance Coin (BNB) and Binance USD without registration.

Two days later, on June 7, Binance responded via its Chinese social media channels, distancing itself from other crypto exchanges. In the statement, Binance highlighted the transparency of its wallet addresses and denied siphoning client funds. The company also denied making major donations to political candidates or major sponsorships to entertainment and media companies, an implied reference to the practices of the now bankrupt crypto exchange FTX.

On the same day, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao sparked a discussion on Twitter noting that the SEC has never charged FTX. Meanwhile, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler claimed in an interview that there are many similarities between the businesses of the two companies.