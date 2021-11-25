Keep all sports news up to date. We have set up special pages on our website for football, tennis, skating, motorsport, cycling and darts news, highlighting the most important things in these sports. Other news is mainly discussed in the Sport Court in this area.

LeBron James made a strong comeback after his first suspension

07:51 am LeBron James has made a strong comeback from the first suspension of his basketball career. The 36-year-old James led his club, the Los Angeles Lakers, to Indiana Pacers: 124-116 in extra time. After the allotted time, the score was 112-112.

James scored 39 points at Cainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, including 8 points in overtime. It turned out to be good for him in over two-thirds of the Lakers production.

“I took the opportunities defense gave me and tried to come to a rhythm. I understand it’s the final stages, especially the fourth quarter and the time it has to happen in overtime,” James said. Chris Dwarte said it was an incredible point to send it overtime and I tried to get my share of it and did it in some scenes.

James was banned for the first time in his wonderful life this week. During Sunday night’s Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, he intentionally or unintentionally punched Isaiah Stewart in the face with a bloody injury above his eye. James was only sent off for the second time in his life.

Without James, the Lakers would have lost 106-100 to the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles team has a normal season. Only half of the twenty matches were won.

Ireland were eliminated in the second round of the World Cup

07:30 p.m. Table tennis player Brit Ireland does not advance to the quarterfinals of the World Table Tennis Championships. The 27-year-old Ireland had to concede their superiority to Houston 4-3 in the Japanese saga Shipata. This is for Asians 11-3 7-11 11-13 11-4 11-5 6-11 11-6.

In the decisive match, Ireland continued to face a deficit against the 43rd-ranked world. Eerland is ranked 28th in the world.

Ireland is the only Dutch participant in the United States. She started the World Cup by beating Serbia Sabina Surjan 4-3. At the World Championships, the World Cup requires seven wins.