‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Lord of the Rings’ will clash in September

The two series will face off in September on HBO Max and Prime Video.

andhave always been somewhat related. Writer George RR Martin was inspired by the works of JRR Tolkien and you can see it only in their initials. Martin also deliberately wrote his franchise to undermine and subvert genre conventions once established by Tolkien.

The Lord of the Rings vs game of thrones

Thus, if there is a link between the two authors, the franchises have never overlapped. Martin’s first book in his franchise was published over forty years later. The Lord of the Rings published. Besides, game of thrones a decade later The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring published.

But recently, HBO announced that Dragon House would be launched on August 21, 2022. that while The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power launches on Prime Video on September 2, 2022.

The series therefore do not share exactly the same release date, but from episode 3 of Dragon House they share the same space on weekends. And they will compete weekly for dominance in ratings, critical responses, online buzz and cultural space.

The series also clash during the presentation of the Emmys. So that’s going to be something!