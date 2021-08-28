Gaffney High School honors Dutch footballer Fork who died in training

Gaffney, South Carolina (WSPA) – Tragedy struck Dutch Fork High School on Tuesday when a football player died after falling on the pitch.

One of Dutch Fork’s offensive linemen, Jack Khatib, 17, was in football training when he collapsed on the pitch and died.

They were supposed to play at Gaffney High School on Friday night.

The football community in the northern United States was stunned by the news.

The showdown between rivals Gaffney and Dutch Fork failed.

“I remember telling my wife that the first thing I don’t want to hear is if we’re going to play on Friday because someone just died,” said Gaffney athletic director Terrence Scriven.

The Indians moved their game to Summerville High School on Friday, but they haven’t forgotten the Dutch Fork, especially Khabib.

“Our staff jumped on it and sent flowers and social media was inundated with condolences, prayers and thoughts,” Scriven said.

During Friday’s game, fans will see a Khabib poster as they enter.

The Gaffney Boost Club has set up a family fundraiser and some of the money earned in the game also goes to the family.

Improved Gaffney Club President Billy Richards said: “It actually started out as a way to let this community and this family know that even though we are competitive on the pitch, we are all still parents and we let’s all do it. always do it together. “

Richards says it just shows the power a community can have when they come together.

“Sport always brings us together, but when something like this happens even outside of our community, Gaffney is a great city to come together to help people, just get out there and show your support. Whether it’s money, food, or whatever, “Richards said.

To donate to the fund established by the Gaffney Booster Club, you can send cash or a check to the school district office. There is also a Venmo account configured as GaffneyFootballBoosterClub.