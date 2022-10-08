In the Rich Mixture section, we give you tips on things that make petrolheads greedy. This part with gadgets for fall.

After a wonderful summer, the sun gradually loses its strength and becomes more and more autumnal. With these gadgets you are ready for falling leaves, rain and cold.

Ferrari Umbrella

EeOne of the car brands known for their umbrellas is Rolls-Royce. But not only do the British prefer not to have a wet suit, an Italian suit should not be wet either. Although Ferraris don’t have space in the door to place an umbrella, the sports car maker sells umbrellas as accessories.

The red rain cover can be folded small to fit in the glove box of many Maranello cars.

store.ferrari.com//★★★//€ 55,–

Alfa Romeo Web Eye Sunglasses

A Dutch autumn can offer all kinds of weather types. This is why it can be useful to have sunglasses with you during this time. Although few Dutch people support the Alfa Romeo Formula 1 team, Web Eye sunglasses can be nice for an owner of a car from the Italian brand.

The limited edition has a very light frame that feels sturdy. Special blue lenses make your eyes less tired. Glasses are a stylish addition to your outfit. Drivers Valtteri Bottas, Zhou Guanyu and Robert Kubica will also wear the sunglasses during the Formula 1 season.

web-eyewear.com //★★★//€ 220,–

Rains wheeled backpack

After the rain comes the sun and vice versa. A heavy downpour can suddenly surprise you. It’s good to know that your stuff, like your laptop, stays dry. With a Rains backpack, you can be sure.

This Rolltop backpack has a special compartment for your laptop and offers up to 13 liters of space. Thanks to a padded back, the bag lies comfortably on your back. However, you don’t have to carry the bag on your back. Thanks to the handle, you can also quickly pick up the bag when heading to your car in a heavy downpour.

rains.com // ★★★//€ 95,–

Luminox Watch

Although the weather in the Netherlands is never really extreme, you are ready for anything with this Luminox watch. The Swiss movement is housed in a carbon fiber case and the mineral glass won’t scratch. The set is very solid, very resistant and makes the watch weigh only 71 grams.

Thanks to a special technology, the watch remains readable in the dark for up to 25 years, without recharging in the sun. Thanks to the use of double seals, the water resistance of the watch reaches up to 20 bars, or approximately 200 meters under water.

spartoo.com // // € 419.99