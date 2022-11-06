Gad Elmaleh tells how a monk helped him

“Stay a little longer” is the title of the new film by Moroccan comedian Gad Elmaleh. As a guest of the show “Club Premiere”, the comedian explained the feature film, which will be released in a few days.

Gad Elmaleh’s new comedy hits theaters on November 16. He plays a man who has lived in the United States for three years and decides to return to France to convert to Catholicism without informing his family. “Did you really go to a monastery, like in the movie, to recharge your batteries and recharge your batteries?” asks Laurent Ruquier, the host of Club Première.

“Yes, I retired to Sénanque, near Avignon, where there is an abbey with Cistercian monks. Besides, I experienced something very funny there. One morning at breakfast, people came up to me and asked me for a selfie. Then a brother comes by, sees me, doesn’t understand me, and calls me into his office. He asks me, “Is there a problem? I answer him: No, brother. It’s just people who wanted to take a picture with me, explains Gad Elmaleh.

The monk-brother continues: “And these people, do you know them? So you take pictures with people who know you, but you don’t know them?”. In fact, he had “no idea who I was.” He told me he had been here for 52 years without television. And thanks to this brother, I revised my CV. He wondered why I was famous, why people were interested in me. how I came down to earth. I redefined myself,” said Gad Elmaleh.