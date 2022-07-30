Furnish the living room? We give advice!

Start with the big furniture

If you want to furnish a living room, it is advisable to start with large pieces of furniture. This ensures that there is enough space for it. By large piece of furniture we mean the sofa, sturdy sideboards, large tables and TV furniture. In fact, anything that should look good as the base of the piece.

You can also choose to place two smaller sofas in the living room. This way you don’t need just one sturdy sofa, but you can divide it. You can also choose to combine a sofa with armchairs. Place it in combination with beautiful cabinets and the large furniture is provided in the living room.

Empty slots? Look for fun interpretations

Do you still have room for small variants after large pieces of furniture? Then choose a seating area with an armchair. This way you create extra space on the sofa and everyone can sit comfortably. Then you can beautiful side tables which guarantee that you can drop off snacks and drinks.

Also give the room warmth on the wall by means of shelves or brackets. With it, you can make the living room more comfortable. Also place a nice lighting in the room, to get more atmosphere and to have light in the evening. It is practical and functional. This completes the living room!

Personalize the space with decorations and accessories

In addition to furniture, you also need space for decorations and accessories. We really like it! It shows who you are and what you like. By decorations you can mean beautiful carpets, cozy candles or beautiful figurines. In addition, you can also choose to pose personal accessories. Photos and keepsakes are always fun to display in the living room.

We have also put a lot of pictures on a wall hanger, with which you can show off your highlights. It can be your friends, family, lover and pets, as well as abstract art. Anything you like that describes who you are is welcome in the living room!

A finishing touch not to be missed

Finally, it is important to give a final touch to the space. You have the big furniture, the small furniture, the wall shelves and the decorations. Yet there is still something missing in the living room. These are, of course, plants and flowers! These give so much warmth and atmosphere that they are indispensable in every living room.

You can choose to take a number of large plants or several small plants. In addition, you also have the option of taking real flowers or fake flowers or putting down a dried bouquet. Due to the versatility of these flowers and plants, they are always a beautiful addition to your home. You will immediately find the living room much more welcoming. Aren’t you a green-fingered person? Choose plants that require little care. You can think of monsters and cacti. These require relatively little water and love, but still give you the warm look you want in the living room.

The best places to shop

Nowadays, there are so many beautiful online stores and furniture stores where you can shop. From large suppliers to small local shops. You can buy beautiful furniture and accessories everywhere and you can realize the interior of your dreams. Also take a look at a thrift store or showroom. You can often find a lot of inspiration here.

We are very curious about your new salon! I hope the tips we gave you can help you get a warm and cozy atmosphere. Happy shopping and enjoy your upgraded living room in your style.