Funny SNL sketch gives Netflix a gripping new category

Saturday Night Life, the biggest and longest running comedy program in the United States, took aim at Netflix last week. The streaming service was used for a rap song called “Short-Ass Movies.” A middle finger to all the overly long movies that are on the platform.

What started as a joke finally came true. Netflix sorts all its short films and offers them in a special category. Can you guess what name it bears?

Netflix presents short films

Fans of shorts can thank Pete Davidson. his ode in Saturday Night Live provided Netflix with a whole new category. The streaming service’s Twitter account quoted SNL’s post, then added “great idea!” Bee. A day later, the Short-Ass Movies category is a fact.

Netflix’s page provides users with a list of movies, sorted by genre, of course, which in most cases are no longer than 90 minutes. However, this page already existed and was later copied and named after the SNL sketch. Already ringing Short ass movies maybe a bit more appealing than Movies under 90 minutes†

If you like shorts, you can enjoy toppers like via this page The Dictator, Rush Hour 2, London Has Fallen, Taken 2 and bargain†

