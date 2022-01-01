However, in the Dutch wolf debate, according to environmental philosopher Martin Trenton, the focus does not always seem to focus on the practical advantages and disadvantages of animal existence. He explores how people can coexist with wild animals: ‘The wolf reveals some way of thinking.’

“Opponents say: The Netherlands is a cultural landscape, not an untouchable nature,” says Trenten. Wild nature is somewhere else for them, and the wolf ended up in the wrong place in the Netherlands.

But it is not the case that wolves live only in untouched, uninhabited areas, Trenton says: ‘Wolves can thrive in populated areas. For example, in southern and eastern Europe, the existence of wolves has been a fact for some time, and people have it Behavior Created to coexist with species. ‘

Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online. It is difficult for them to understand that the wolf is a predator that can kill up to twenty sheep in one night. But these ‘wolf-catchers’, Trenten warns, should certainly not be one of the supporters of welcoming the wolf, as the animal has a positive impact on Dutch ecosystems. ­

Proponents and opponents have given different meanings to the wolf in recent years: an ambassador, a plague, a mirror. “The beast almost falls below that index value,” says Trenton.