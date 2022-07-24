From the director of ‘Sharknado’: Watch the trailer for the new monster movie ‘Nix’



Lovers of the sharknadomovies, beware! The man behind those cult films full of flying sharks now comes with nothing, a new film described as “a modern horror film about trauma and addiction, in which a tragic event from the past tears a family apart.” Watch the trailer and poster below.

Inspired by Germanic folklore, the film chronicles a tragic event on a mysterious lake that still torments a family years later. As Jack tries to keep everyone together, a strange and powerful entity reappears after all this time and opens up old wounds. Jack must face the consequences while protecting his young niece from this hideous creature bent on destroying everyone.Cast and crew

nothing comes from director Anthony C. Ferrante, the man who created the three sharknadomakes movies. Ferrante co-wrote the screenplay with Woodrow Wilson Hancock III, Skyler Caleb and James Zimbardi. The latter two also star in the film, as do Michael Paré, Angie Teodora Dick and Dee Wallace.

nothing will be available on September 27 in the United States. Nothing is known of a Dutch release.