From space, Thomas Pesquet embarks on a photo tour of France, departing from … in Carcassonne

During his mission, where he took on the role of captain, the astronaut took many photos of the planet from all angles … including France.

Occitania in the spotlight! After spending six months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), Thomas Pesquet is expected to return to Earth in early November. During his mission, where he took on the role of captain, the astronaut took many photos of the planet from all angles … including France.

The first in a series of photos from space

The first photo of the series: Carcassonne. “I admit having turned my camera a little more towards France and French-speaking countries, and I still have a lot of French cities to broadcast! Will I have time at the end of the mission … tension, “he wrote on social networks.

#OneDayOneCityud83cuddebud83cuddf7 I still have a few French cities to post, will I have time at the end #MissionAlpha… Suspenseud83dude09 I will try to post 1 every morning until the return.

We start with Carcassonne and its medieval ramparts. We were building at the time to last! pic.twitter.com/0hYNYDBkCL – Thomas Bisquet (@Thom_astro) November 1, 2021

Conclusion: “I will try to send one every morning until I return. Carcassonne whose medieval walls are clearly visible !! Back then, we were building to last.