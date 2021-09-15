From judo to rugby: Sjors Riddersma also wants to reach the top at Oemoemenoe

Wed. Sep 15th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Wedstrijden Red Flames verhuizen van VTM naar Play Red Flames matches move from VTM to Play 2 min read

Red Flames matches move from VTM to Play

Queenie Bell 9 hours ago 54
Orange women complete first training under Parsons without Miedema Orange women complete first training under Parsons without Miedema 2 min read

Orange women complete first training under Parsons without Miedema

Queenie Bell 17 hours ago 121
Parsons meets Orange women: "I've never had so much energy" Parsons meets Orange women: “I’ve never had so much energy” 2 min read

Parsons meets Orange women: “I’ve never had so much energy”

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 110
Finally it really starts for the renovated GOES: 'If you win, nobody talks about preparation anymore' Finally it really starts for the renovated GOES: ‘If you win, nobody talks about preparation anymore’ 2 min read

Finally it really starts for the renovated GOES: ‘If you win, nobody talks about preparation anymore’

Queenie Bell 1 day ago 89
Ice hockey player Sam Luitwieler wins first place at Scandic Throphy 2021 tournament Ice hockey player Sam Luitwieler wins first place at Scandic Throphy 2021 tournament 2 min read

Ice hockey player Sam Luitwieler wins first place at Scandic Throphy 2021 tournament

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 111
Noëmi Diede with 85.5 points at the IBOP Zeeland: "An overall optimal performance" Noëmi Diede with 85.5 points at the IBOP Zeeland: “An overall optimal performance” 2 min read

Noëmi Diede with 85.5 points at the IBOP Zeeland: “An overall optimal performance”

Queenie Bell 2 days ago 108

You may have missed

"Hamilton has given up on making room for Verstappen from Silverstone" “Hamilton has given up on making room for Verstappen from Silverstone” 2 min read

“Hamilton has given up on making room for Verstappen from Silverstone”

Phil Schwartz 30 mins ago 10
From judo to rugby: Sjors Riddersma also wants to reach the top at Oemoemenoe From judo to rugby: Sjors Riddersma also wants to reach the top at Oemoemenoe 2 min read

From judo to rugby: Sjors Riddersma also wants to reach the top at Oemoemenoe

Queenie Bell 31 mins ago 9
Apple announces new iPhone 13s Apple announces new iPhone 13s 3 min read

Apple announces new iPhone 13s

Maggie Benson 32 mins ago 14
Chinese ambassador unwelcome in UK House of Commons due to sanctions Chinese ambassador unwelcome in UK House of Commons due to sanctions 1 min read

Chinese ambassador unwelcome in UK House of Commons due to sanctions

Harold Manning 33 mins ago 16