From chip to pole vault final at World Cup, relay teams disappoint | NOW

Pole vaulter Menno Vloon reached the final of a World Cup for the first time in his career overnight from Friday to Saturday. In the 4×100 meters relay, Dutch teams disappointed at Hayward Field Stadium in Eugene.

Vloon, 28, was one of twelve athletes who managed to conquer a height of 5.75 meters in qualifying. He reached this height on his third attempt.

At the Tokyo Games last year, Vloon also made it to the final, but it turned out badly. He couldn’t do anything in the final battle because of a stick that was too light.

The other Dutchman in the pole vault qualifier was Rutger Koppelaar and he didn’t make it. Koppelaar got stuck at 5.65 and finished thirteenth. The pole vault final is Sunday, the final day of the World Cup.

Rutger Koppelaar finished thirteenth in qualifying and was eliminated. Photo: Getty Images

Relay teams miss the final

In the 4×100 meters relay, the Dutch men and women failed in the series. The women finished sixth in their run at Hayward Field Stadium in Eugene, as did the men.

The numbers one and two in each series and the two best times continued and neither of the Dutch teams came close.

A few years ago, women belonged to the top of the world, with the European title in 2016 as a high point. Due to the relapse of Dafne Schippers and to a lesser extent Jamile Samuel, the team is no longer as strong as before.

Samuel and Schippers are not at the rendezvous of this World Cup, while Nadine Visser cannot combine the 4×100 meters with the 100 meters hurdles.

Eugene’s Dutch team consisted of Andrea Bouma, Minke Bisschops and sisters Zoë and Naomi Sedney. They clocked 43.46, while the United States was the fastest in the series at 41.56. The Netherlands recorded the thirteenth fastest time out of a total of sixteen countries.

Joy for the Italians, who qualified for the final. Photo: Getty Images

USA runs with Lyles and Coleman

The Dutch did no better. The quartet of Hensley Paulina, Taymir Burnet, Joris van Gool and Raphael Bouju finished sixth in their heat in 39.07. The routine Churandy Martina has not been selected for the World Cup.

The United States was also the fastest in the men’s series with a time of 37.87. The U.S. team included Noah Lyles, who became the 200-meter world champion in Eugene, and Christian Coleman, the 2019 100-meter world champion.

The 4×100 meters final is scheduled for both men and women on Saturday.