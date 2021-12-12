Friends and Modern Family will disappear from Netflix this month

First of all, we can’t complain. Netflix this month brings us the star (J-Law! Leo!) Movie Do not seek, a new season of Emilie in Paris, the end of La Casa de Papel, Power of the Dog, wonderfully bad Christmas movies, and more. However, we must warn you. Because yes, now it will really happen: Friends and Modern Family will disappear from the streaming service at the end of December.

Buh-bye Friends and Modern Family

This was already the case in the United States, when the streaming service of HBO (the company behind Friends) and HBO MAX will also arrive in the Netherlands in 2022. As a result, Netflix’s license on the popular series expires and we have to go through another service bingen. Well sorry. But luckily, you are not without it, although you have to pay a little extra for it.

Modern family transfers to Disney +, so it’s not completely gone, but it’s another streaming service that you should add to your list – if you didn’t already have it in your package.

So take a good look, because Friends disappears from Netflix on December 30 and Modern family the 31st of December. Now let’s hope HBO MAX rushes in and lets us stream here soon.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

Gigi van der Zwaan

Digital Content Manager

Gigi van der Zwaan (1988) is the Digital Content Manager of ELLE.nl and coordinates everything that goes online, from celebrity news to opinion and beauty to fashion.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io