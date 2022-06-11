French serial rapist could strike for 30 years, now he faces justice

Pont-sur-Sambre is a French commune bordering Belgium. The Sambre is the river that crosses it. In this environment, Dino Scala struck at least 56 times between 1988 and 2018. His nickname became the “Rapper of the Sambre”.

like a hunter

He often proceeded in the same way. In the morning, and on a deserted road, he attacked women from behind and dragged them into the bushes. Usually it was winter then.

The youngest victim was 13, the oldest 48. The man who was president of a local football club for several years acknowledged his actions. “I like to be secretive and hide,” he reportedly told police, according to France24. “I’m like a hunter.”