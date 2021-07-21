French M6 and Belgian RTBF among buyers of Red Arrow script formats

Red Arrow Studios International has entered into numerous European remake deals for four of its script formats – mother louseAnd the Danny lewinskiAnd the corresponding to And the Einstein.

The French company M6 ordered an abridged national version of mother louse, with a 200 x 3.5 minute series produced by Indy Cult Story.

Originally produced by Bing Film & TV for AvroTros / NPO3 in the Netherlands, the series is set in an elementary school – a small community with its own playing field rules, competitive parents, quirky teachers and the least. of volunteer tasks: checking children for treatment of head lice.

In Poland, Telewizja Polsat entrusted TFP with a local adaptation of the coordination of the fiction Danny lewinski. The 65 × 60 minute German series was originally created by Marc Terjung and produced by Markus Brunnemann and UFA Fiction for Sat.1

The series has already been adapted locally in Russia, Ukraine, the Netherlands and Belgium and is also under development by CBS in the United States. He follows a former hairdresser who graduated in law, and when every mainstream law firm in town rejects her, she decides to change the world of law practice at the mall.

Of corresponding to The format was chosen in five different regions. The circus has completed production of the first 10 × 15 minute season of a Turkish adaptation, in collaboration with Fabrica Yapim.

Entre Chien et Loup is currently in production on a local release for French-speaking Belgium, which will be launched on the publisher RTBF and the cable platform BeTV. The format was also selected by Sputnik Productions for the Netherlands and Belgium, and Boomerang TV Productions for Spain.

Originally produced by Ape and Bjørn for NRK Norway, corresponding to (20 x 14 min) It tells the story of Stian – a struggling twentieth whose life is constantly commented on by two sports presenters.

In the Czech Republic, Sirena Film produced the first season of a recently launched national version of Crime Actions Einstein Big group.

Created and produced by Zeitsprung Pictures for German channel SAT.1, the original revolves around Felix, the scientific genius and great-grandson of Albert Einstein, who is forced to work with the police to solve crimes with his brilliant but eccentric mind. .

Tim Gerhartz, who was appointed President and CEO of Red Arrow Studios International in April, said: “As the demand for local language content continues to grow across Europe, we are seeing local European broadcasters in looking for successful script formats. improve their offers in the field. .

Red Arrow Studios International recently signed an agreement with Disney-owned broadcaster Hulu, which will see the all-American SVOD acquire a range of reality entertainment, as well as a collaborative entertainment format development partnership with Japanese broadcaster TV. Asahi.

Last month, the company also partnered with New York and London-based Playground Entertainment to co-develop a recurring English-language drama series based on the novels by Belgian author Georges Simenon and Inspector Maigret. .