French legislative elections: Macron loses the absolute majority | Abroad

French President Emmanuel Macron’s Renaissance Center party has emerged as the most prominent in the legislative elections. But the score is significantly lower than five years ago. And Macron will not obtain an absolute majority either. The party, with some small parties supporting it, can count on 224 of the 577 seats.

This emerges from the first forecasts published on Sunday evening after the close of the polls. Attendance was estimated to be extremely low. Only 46% of French people voted. This is one of the lowest participation rates in legislative elections in recent French history.

The left opposition obtains 149 seats. This makes the coalition the second largest group in parliament after Macron. This good score is mainly due to cooperation. Especially for these elections, five left-wing parties have formed a new coalition, the New People’s Ecological and Social Union (Nupes).

Marine Le Pen’s party is also doing remarkably well: it won 89 seats, compared to just 8 in the previous elections in 2017. On the night of its election, its supporters were delighted. It is chanted that Macron must resign.

Macron’s victory is therefore a victory with a dark side. In 2017, his coalition won over 350 seats. And now, with 224 seats, they get less than half of the 577 seats.

Bee lack of absolute majority Over the next five years, Macron will have to ask other left and right parties to support him if he wants to implement his plans. This may mean that he has to make concessions or commitments to these other parties.

Center-liberal Emmanuel Macron was sacked two months ago after his first term (2017-2022). reelected president† He wants to continue his reforms over the next five years and has, among other things, announced that he wants to raise the retirement age from 62 to 65.

Its popularity has fallen sharply in recent years. And now that he no longer has a majority in parliament, it can become very difficult for him to carry out his plans.

